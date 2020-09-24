Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign results in 138 alcohol or drug-related arrests and citations

Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign from August 14 to September 1, 2020 to deter motorists from driving impaired.

Of the 138 alcohol or drug-related citations issued, there were 47 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests. Alcohol-related charges also include 50 arrests or citations for minor in consumption, minor in possession and open container. This enforcement period also resulted in 19 drug-related arrests.

Approximately one in six adult arrests in North Dakota in 2019 were for DUI. Alcohol and drug-related motor vehicle crashes, fatalities and arrests are 100% preventable. Every driver and vehicle occupant can help meet the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries by taking personal responsibility when traveling. This means wearing a seat belt at all times, transporting children in child passenger safety seats appropriate for the child’s age, height and weight, driving distraction-free, driving sober and obeying all posted speed limits.

High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to eliminate vehicle deaths in North Dakota.

Learn more about safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page. View memorials of individuals who lost their life due to an impaired driver on the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall.