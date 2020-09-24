State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M20-23

For immediate release: September 24, 2020 (20-178)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov .

Information about health care providers is on the agency's website. Click on "Look up a health care provider license" in the "How Do I?" section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider's license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In July 2020 the secretary of health suspended for at least three years the certified nursing assistant credential of Matthew Mark Trottman (NC60586283). The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, after determining that Trottman financially exploited a vulnerable adult, placed Trottman on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. That prohibits Trottman from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Grays Harbor County

In July 2020 the Nursing Commission suspended for at least 12 months the licensed practical nurse credential of Richard Tyler Sholes (LP60342517). Sholes admitted diverting narcotic medication from his workplace, and to having taken a family member’s narcotic medication.

King County

In August 2020 the Nursing Commission suspended the registered nurse credential of Karen Lynn Reed (RN00100301), who didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring contract.

Snohomish County

In August 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the licensed practical nurse credential of Caroline Diane Moyer (LP00043748), who didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

Spokane County

In June 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the registered nursing assistant credential of Chelsea Lyn Montenguise (NA60320298). In 2020 Montenguise applied to activate her credential, which expired in 2018. In 2016 and again in 2017 Montenguise was convicted of driving under the influence.

Whatcom County

In August 2020 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Kelly Sharp Carey (LP60225487) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. Carey’s Arizona nurse license was revoked in 2019. Carey’s Oregon nurse license was revoked in 2020.

Out of State

California: In August 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Ray Lincoln Smith (RN60799547). In 2020 Smith surrendered his California nurse license after admitting that he mixed two vaccines together and administered the vaccine to patients.

Oregon: In August 2020 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Joy Sharon Squires-Jensen, also known as Joy Snow-Workman and as Joy Blum, (RN60376647), that indefinitely suspends her credential. In 2018 Squires-Jensen’s application to reinstate her Oregon nurse license was denied in connection with failure to fully cooperate with an investigation, failure to provide requested documents, and violating a previous surrender order.

