UIC Law Announces Michaeline Gordon Memorial Scholarship Fund

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Illinois, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UIC John Marshall Law School is honored to announce its newest endowed scholarship fund, the Michaeline Gordon Memorial Scholarship Fund. The Fund was established in memory of Michaeline Gordon, a 1985 graduate of the Law School who recently passed away.

The Fund will provide scholarships for UIC Law students who demonstrate a history of working with charitable or non-profit organizations. Gordon’s mother, Bernadine Rosenthal, and Gordon’s friends Karen and Gary Gibbs established the Fund to honor Gordon’s philosophy of service above self.

Gordon was a successful estate-planning lawyer at Aronberg Goldgehn. She often advised business owners, families and individuals about wealth transfer, business, succession planning, asset protection, generational, charitable, estate planning and estate settlement. She was frequently asked to share her knowledge with various community organizations, including the International Bar Association, the Chicago Bar Association, the American Association of Individual Investors and the National Business Institute.

An advocate for women, children and families, Gordon supported organizations of empowerment, including The Hunger Project. She was a member of the Chicago Bar Association, Exit Planning Exchange and Advocate Charitable Foundation and was a founder and president of Health Practitioner’s Advisory Group.

Gordon was born in Chicago and later moved to the northern suburbs, where she graduated from Schaumburg High School and was president of her class. Her love of learning was apparent from her extensive educational career. She earned a B.S. at the University of Illinois, a J.D. from The John Marshall Law School and an LL.M. in Taxation from DePaul University College of Law. She then attended Columbia University, where she earned a Certificate in Mediation, which enhanced her ability to relate to others in her professional career.

Her thoughtful, generous and supportive personality will be missed by extended family, loyal friends and many others.

About UIC John Marshall Law School

