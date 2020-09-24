Synthetic Fibers Market To Reach USD 98.88 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Growth in real estate and a rise in consumer interest in home furnishing will drive the demand for the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Synthetic Fibers Market is forecast to reach USD 98.88 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Over the forecast period, the superior chemical, physical and mechanical characteristics of Synthetic Fibers are anticipated to drive the demand. Synthetic Fibers are developed from polymers and are regarded as human-made fibers. The evolving lifestyle and growing trend in fashion, increasing demand for increased performance and lightweight content among the populace, and improvements in green Synthetic Fibers are reported as significant factors in the market that are expected to fuel growth in the years ahead. The beneficial chemical characteristics such as moisture resistance, chemical resistance, and abrasion are estimated to accelerate market demand over the forecast period. Polyester has been used widely in textile applications for longevity, wrinkle, and stain resistance considerations. When combined with other Synthetic Fibers, the polyester enhances the appearance of the surface, as it provides more excellent luster.

Synthetic Fibers is used in a variety of applications such as clothing, home furnishing, automotive, and filtration, because it imparts valuable quality attributes, including heat and moisture resistance. Customers' growing purchasing potential to buy stylish clothing is expected to cause an increase in demand for different types of fibers. These variables are supposed to bolster market demand. The rising customer interest in home furnishings is spurring segment growth. These fibers are needed by industry for the production of bed linen, sheets, upholstery, wall coverings, soft home decor, rugs, and similar items.

The population increase, along with growing urbanization, also has a significant impact on the home furnishings industry. However, stringent environmental regulation is associated with the non-biodegradability of Synthetic Fibers, which limits overall industry growth in the years to come.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3599

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding pause in production processes would affect the availability of a variety of sustainable chemicals for the supply. Also, the existing trade disruption would have a significant effect on the collection of chemical stocks in nations is based on imports. Over the months, the industry has experienced a slow development, which may continue in the coming months. The Asia Pacific region was the most affected by this pandemic, with China at the origin of the outbreak. Besides, China, the world's most prominent chemical producer, announced significant production declines in the first quarter of 2020 along the path of the pandemic advancement of COVID-19. This has led to a supply-demand uncertain economy, forcing producers and customers to attempt to negotiate supply contracts all over the world.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In terms of revenue, the polyester sector is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027, as it finds implementation in various end-use industries like clothing, home refurbishing, automotive, and filtration.

The clothing sector represented Synthetic Fibers' largest market share, and it is anticipated that it will lead the overall market in the coming years. The clothing field involves workwear, menswear, children wear, and womenswear. Due to evolving lifestyles and rising urbanization, this segment is easy to sustain, convenient and offers security and high demand from emerging economies.

The North American market size was anticipated at USD 16.33 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit USD 26.26 billion by 2027. The U.S. apparel industry is expected to see the most significant gains in the following years due to growing consumer demand.

Key participants include Toray Industries, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours, and Company, Lenzing AG, Bombay Dyeing, Teijin Limited, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Indorama Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, and China Petroleum Corporation, among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/synthetic-fibers-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Synthetic Fibers market on the basis of Type, Distribution Channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyester

Nylon

Acrylics

Polyolefin

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clothing

Home Furnishing

Automotive

Filtration

Others

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3599

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

High-Temperature Coatings Market : High-Temperature Coatings Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.9% in terms of value, from USD 3.84 billion in 2019 to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2027. Over the coming years, the market is expected to witness moderate growth due to increased product demand across various applications, such as cooking and bakeware, building and construction, and metal processing.

Coating Equipment market : Coating Equipment market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.2% from USD 16.10 billion in 2019 to USD 25.25 billion in 2027. Rising demand for the product from different industries, including automotive, aerospace, and construction is projected to provide a definite room for significant growth in the coming years.

High Performance Coatings Market : High Performance Coatings Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.9% from USD 89.40 billion in 2019 to USD 131.17 Billion in 2027. The growth of the market is mainly associated with the rising demand for industrialization in emerging economies and the rising need to protect products, which are expected to accelerate the market growth globally.

Pigment Dispersion market : Pigment Dispersion market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.7% from USD 39.60 billion in 2019 to USD 59.89 billion in 2027. The dispersion of pigments is a process used to transfer color to different substrates in the automotive, manufacturing, and packaging industries.

Powder Coating Equipment market : Powder Coating Equipment market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 7.4% from USD 1.40 billion in 2019 to USD 2.40 billion in 2027. Powder coating equipment is expected to see considerable demand as it offers excellent storage performance, improves flexibility, ease of use, and provides high quality.

Thermal Insulation Coating market : Thermal Insulation Coating market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.8% from USD 8.03 billion in 2019 to USD 13.12 billion in 2027. Recent trends in the industrial and automobile industries are expected to fuel demand in specific market segments for heat barrier coats.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs