Transcontinental LGM – Coronet will gradually cease its printing activities in Manitoba in anticipation of its complete closure in January 2021

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announced today that it is phasing down the printing activities of Transcontinental LGM – Coronet, located in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in anticipation of the complete closure of the facility on January 31st, 2021. Operations will be transferred gradually over the next few months, mainly to Transcontinental RBW Graphics in Ontario and, to a lesser extent, to Transcontinental Calgary in Alberta, to ensure a smooth transition for customers and maintain a top-quality service.



"In order to protect the long-term financial health of our sector, our teams are constantly working to align the capacity and costs of our printing platform with our business volumes," said Brian Reid, President of TC Transcontinental Printing. "With this in mind and in light of a thorough analysis of the situation at our Winnipeg plant, it is with regret that we have to close Transcontinental LGM – Coronet and transfer operations to two of our other plants. We thank our employees who have always demonstrated their professionalism and commitment in serving our loyal customers with dedication."

This decision will unfortunately result in the permanent layoff of 110 employees. The Company has ensured that they will be supported in their career transition. Some Customer Service and Sales employees will however remain in place to continue to serve Transcontinental LGM – Coronet customers well.

