Fred Brisker Launches New Site Drawing Attention to the Most Iconic Sports Photos

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who would like to learn more about the wonders of modern sports photography can now take advantage of a brand-new microsite by photography student and sports aficionado Fred Brisker.

The blog microsite can be found at http://www.fredbriskersports.com/. Brisker said he developed the website to inspire both current and aspiring photographers to take their skills to the next level by viewing some of the most iconic photos ever taken. He also wanted to create the site to give sports fans a nostalgic look at some of the most unforgettable and moving sports moments that have been immortalized through photography.

According to Brisker, sports continue to be a testament to how strong the human physique and will are. Sports also bring out both the worst and the best in spectators and athletes. Fortunately, photographers in the sports field have documented a variety of sports events over the years to keep these powerful and emotion-triggering events from being forgotten, according to Brisker.

Due to his passion for both sports and photography, Brisker presents on his new site descriptions of the photos of a few of sports’ most quintessential moments. The website will focus on some of sports most iconic photos. Be sure to check out the website frequently for updates!