Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,045 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts, State Senators, and National Guard Members Celebrate Passage of LB 450

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Photo Release:

Gov. Ricketts, State Senators, and National Guard Members Celebrate Passage of LB 450

 

Gov. Ricketts (right) presents The Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard,

Major General Daryl Bohac, with a signed copy of LB 450 during today’s ceremony.

 

Watch video of the bill signing by clicking here.

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a ceremonial bill signing to celebrate LB 450 becoming law.  He was joined by State Senators; The Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard, Major General Daryl Bohac; and other leaders from the Nebraska National Guard.

 

LB 450 expands the tuition assistance available to members of the National Guard.  The bill increases the tuition credit for a baccalaureate degree from 75% of resident tuition to 100% of resident tuition.  The bill also creates a tuition credit of 50% of resident tuition for graduate and professional degrees. 

 

LB 450 was sponsored by Senator Anna Wishart and co-sponsored by Senators Tom Brewer, John Lowe, and Megan Hunt.  The Nebraska Legislature passed LB 450 by a vote of 48-0 on August 13, 2020.  Governor Ricketts officially signed it into law on August 17, 2020.

 

Video from today’s ceremony is available by clicking here.

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts, State Senators, and National Guard Members Celebrate Passage of LB 450

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.