Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Photo Release:

Gov. Ricketts, State Senators, and National Guard Members Celebrate Passage of LB 450

Gov. Ricketts (right) presents The Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard,

Major General Daryl Bohac, with a signed copy of LB 450 during today’s ceremony.

Watch video of the bill signing by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a ceremonial bill signing to celebrate LB 450 becoming law. He was joined by State Senators; The Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard, Major General Daryl Bohac; and other leaders from the Nebraska National Guard.

LB 450 expands the tuition assistance available to members of the National Guard. The bill increases the tuition credit for a baccalaureate degree from 75% of resident tuition to 100% of resident tuition. The bill also creates a tuition credit of 50% of resident tuition for graduate and professional degrees.

LB 450 was sponsored by Senator Anna Wishart and co-sponsored by Senators Tom Brewer, John Lowe, and Megan Hunt. The Nebraska Legislature passed LB 450 by a vote of 48-0 on August 13, 2020. Governor Ricketts officially signed it into law on August 17, 2020.

Video from today’s ceremony is available by clicking here.

###