MDC offers free autumn Discover Nature—Fishing lessons in northwest Missouri

St. Joseph, Mo. – Autumn is a fine time to go fishing with cool temperatures and fall colors. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free Discover Nature—Fishing lessons this autumn in northwest Missouri. These lessons teach newcomers the basics about fishing. Participants will learn the skills and techniques to successfully catch fish and prepare them for cooking.

MDC will provide tackle and bait needed for the lessons, or participants can bring their own. Discover Nature—Fishing lessons are divided into four separate lessons. Instructors will discuss tackle, where to fish, regulations, fish ecology, and how to handle the fish they catch. After lessons, participants will go fishing at a local lake or pond with assistance from instructors. All ages are welcome. Participants must pre-register. Only 10 spots are open for each session. Participants must take lesson 1 and 2 before they can take lesson 3 and 4.

Brookfield City Lake in Linn County is a site for upcoming lessons. MDC will present lesson 1 and 2 at the lake from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Registration is available at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z6Q. Lessons 3 and 4 will be presented at the lake from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z6A.

Charity Lake at the Brickyard Hill Conservation Area in Atchison County is the upcoming the site of Discover Nature - Fishing lessons. MDC will present lesson 1 and 2 at the lake from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z6d. Lessons 3 and 4 will be offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z6P.

Covid-19 precautions such as physical distancing will be practiced at the sessions. Face masks are encouraged. To learn more about the Discover Nature—Fishing program and to find other lesson times and locations, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z8Y.