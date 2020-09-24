NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON HONORS AWARDED TO SIX NEBRASKA SCHOOLS | Nebraska Department of Education

News Release

September 24, 2020

Six Nebraska schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The Nebraska schools that were honored are:

David City Elementary School, David City Public Schools in David City

Pyrtle Elementary School, Lincoln Public Schools in Lincoln

Standing Bear Elementary School, Omaha Public Schools in Omaha

Concordia Academy, Nebraska District LCMS in Omaha

Creighton Preparatory, Archdiocese of Omaha in Omaha

Marian High School, Archdiocese of Omaha in Omaha

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

“Congratulations to the six Nebraska Blue Ribbon Schools,” said Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt. “This recognition is always special and this year it is even more remarkable. These schools and their districts have risen to every challenge and are great examples to us all.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap.

All schools are honored in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s subgroups and all students over the past five years.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by The Council for American Private Education (CAPE).

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13 for the 317 public and 50 non-public school honorees.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Photographs and brief descriptions of the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available at https://www.ed.gov/nationalblueribbonschools.