Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1200 Block of S Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the 1200 block of S Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:39 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property. The suspect was arrested by responding officers.

On Thursday, September 24, 2020, 50 year-old Vernon Clay Bryant, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.