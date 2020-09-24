Shon Flaharty of Flaharty Asset Management has been named to the Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisors list

Shon Flaharty is the CEO and founder of Flaharty Asset Management in Clearwater, Florida

/EIN News/ -- Clearwater, Florida, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shon Flaharty joins an elite group of our nation’s top 400 advisors from national, regional, independent and bank broker-dealers. In the group, the “average” advisor has 28 years of experience and manages $2 billion in assets. Advisors receiving this distinction were evaluated based on six criteria, including years of experience, assets under management (AUM), AUM growth rate, compliance record, accessibility and transparency, and industry knowledge. The annual Financial Times 400 list is produced independently by Ignites Research on behalf of Financial Times.

Shon is pleased to be included with this exclusive group of leading financial specialists. He credits his success to the dedication of his team, saying, “I am blessed to work with an amazing team of people who have made it their mission to serve our clients every way they can. Without their dedication and tireless commitment to our clients, none of this is possible.”

As fiduciaries, the professionals at Flaharty Asset Management hold themselves to the highest standards in the industry. Their tenured team consists of numerous specialists with advanced degrees and designations that allow them to work with their clients on all facets of their financial plans, regardless of their complexity. Backed by LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker dealer. Flaharty is committed to providing objective financial advice.

Flaharty Asset Management considers themselves part asset-management firm / financial planners and part family office. Regarding the firm’s attentive approach, Shon says: “Whether it’s our concierge services or our clients’ retirement plans, we make sure our clients know that we are more than just an asset management firm. We work with a small number of families, and we often get to serve two or three generations of clients, underscoring our long-term commitment to their success.”

The goal for Flaharty Asset Management is simple: they want to make sure, when all is said and done, they have made a difference in their clients’ lives.

