eSMARTR To Launch An Exclusive Line Of DC-Inspired Smart Compression Sleeves
Designed to Naturally Improve Mindfulness and Cognition for Superhero Fans WorldwideTORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, eSmartr released an impressive collection of Smart Compression Sleeves, featuring iconic characters from the DC universe. These limited-edition sleeves are designed to naturally improve cognitive brain function. The collection will feature DC Super Heroes including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, and Justice League; as well as Super-Villains The Joker and Harley Quinn. The limited-edition Warner Bros. x eSmartr Sleeves will be made available exclusively at esmartr.com.
"Our mission is to make mindfulness easy and provide the world with a 100% natural solution to achieve this goal," says Jay Dhaliwal, eSmartr's CEO. "Our new collection with Warner Bros. Consumer Products will entice life-long comic fans, like me, to channel their favorite character’s powers without any side effects, but rather using major scientific breakthroughs."
The eSmartr Smart Compression Sleeve uses skin-to-brain Cognitive Boost Technology to activate neural connections within the brain’s cognitive networks, giving users a clearer mind and greater control. After just 20 minutes of wearing the Sleeve, eSmartr’s proprietary technology starts working to reduce mental clutter and optimize cognitive performance, providing improved focus and attention, increased memory and clarity, and reduced stress and anxiety.
The Warner Bros. x eSmartr Smart Compression Sleeve collection empowers fans to embody the mental fortitude of their favorite characters. These limited-edition sleeves will be available to fans in full arm and forearm options, at esmartr.com.
About eSmartr
eSmartr is a neuroscience and wellness company that makes mindfulness easy. The eSmartr Smart Compression Sleeve uses skin-to-brain Cognitive Boost Technology™ in every design, providing the mental edge to optimize performance. Within minutes, the sleeve helps to reduce stress and anxiety, increase focus and attention, and improve memory and clarity.
The eSmartr Sleeve improves cognition to allow athletes, students, professionals, and artists to pursue their passions to the fullest of their natural abilities.
Realize your full potential at esmartr.com.
About Warner Bros. Consumer Products
Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a WarnerMedia Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.
About DC
DC is one of the largest publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. As a creative unit of WarnerMedia, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC Universe digital subscription service. For more information visit http://www.dccomics.com and http://www.dcuniverse.com.
