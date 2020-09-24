Hwy 61 lanes reopen, 825th Street in Wisconsin open for traffic at Red Wing Bridge site (Sept. 23, 2020)

RED WING, Minn. — All Hwy 61 traffic lanes near the Red Wing Bridge have been opened and the detour for 825th Street on the Wisconsin side has been lifted as crews continue the final work to complete the Hwy 63 bridge project, according to the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation.

Lane closures had been in place for Hwy 61 for paving work. On the Wisconsin side, crews were building new access roads to 825th to allow for safety exit from and onto Hwy 63.

Painting work on the steel tub girders is continuing, along with repairs to bridge railing and painting of the piers. Because the work is not complete, the walking path over the bridge remains closed. It’s expected to open to pedestrians and bicyclists in late-October.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

The new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor opened to traffic on Nov. 22, 2020. Construction work has continued on the new bridge and demolition of the old bridge is completed. Zenith Tech, Inc., of Waukesha, Wis., is the prime contractor.

The $63.4 million Hwy 63 bridge construction project includes building a new bridge to replace the Hwy 63 bridge, replacing the slip ramp over Hwy 61, reconstructing approach roads in Minnesota and Wisconsin, improving access to Red Wing and upgrading pedestrian and bicyclist crossings. The project is scheduled to be completed Aug. 20.

