Correct Vaccine Refrigeration Procedures Critical for 2020-2021 Flu Season
Tovatech offers a variety of CDC-compliant undercounter, tabletop and upright vaccine storage to healthcare facilities preparing for the 2020-2021 flu season.SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tovatech offers a wide variety of CDC-compliant undercounter, tabletop and upright vaccine storage refrigerators to healthcare facilities preparing for the 2020-2021 flu season.
As noted on the CDC website, "Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever … to protect yourself and the people around you from flu, and to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Equally important is proper refrigeration and handling of vaccines to maintain potency, procedures for which are spelled out in the CDC 2020 Vaccine Storage and Handling Toolkit.
CDC-Compliant Vaccine Storage Refrigerators from Tovatech
Tovatech's vaccine storage refrigerators meet CDC requirements with
- user-set temperatures from 1C to 10C (33F to 50F)
- digital temperature displays of cabinet and contents
- high-low temperature alarms with remote alarm contacts
Following are three examples of several models in stock and ready to ship. All feature cycle defrost for low maintenance and door locks to protect contents.
1. The 4.6 cu.ft. freestanding/undercounter Nor-Lake PR051WWW-0 fits into existing or new cabinetry making it a perfect solution for healthcare facilities where space is at a premium.
2. The 10.5 cu.ft. Nor-Lake PR101WWW/0 vaccine storage refrigerator features 6 adjustable shelves and an LED interior light. This 59-inch high unit has a 23-3/4 x 26-1/2 inch footprint.
3. Healthcare facilities with larger vaccine storage needs can consider the 23 cu.ft. The Nor-lake NSWDR231WWG/0 vaccine refrigerator with 5 shelves and a double pane, vacuum insulated glass door. This unit also features a real-time operational display clock, alarm module with battery backup in event of a power outage, alarms for low battery, sensor failure, power failure and door ajar, and a USB port for data transfer and software updates.
Additional examples are available on Tovatech's vaccine storage website pages. Chat with us on our website or call (973) 913-9734 for help in selecting the right vaccine refrigerator for your practice.
