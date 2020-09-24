Cameco Provides Updated Date for Q3 Results and Conference Call

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, September 24, 2020

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) will issue its third quarter results before markets open on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Cameco invites investors and the media to join its third quarter conference call with the company's senior executives on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

Cameco will discuss trends in the market and the execution of its strategy before opening the call to questions from investors and the media.

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

