Lane Restrictions Route 40 (West Chestnut Street) - North Franklin Township

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of lane restrictions on Route 40 (West Chestnut Street) located in North Franklin Township, Washington County. The restrictions will begin tomorrow and will be place between the hours of 9 am and 3:30 pm.

The lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform joint repairs on the bridge. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

