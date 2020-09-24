Coming Soon: FXBro – the Trading Software and Academy You Don’t Want to Miss

/EIN News/ -- Nicosia, Cyprus, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thinking of investing in the Forex market? If so, you’re not alone. While the stock market has yoyoed due to the coronavirus pandemic and all the chaos it’s caused, clever investors haven’t been withdrawing their money, they’ve been investing it.

Of course, there’s one major stumbling block for most beginners – they don’t know how to get started, and if you look around for information or experts to learn from, you’re going to find a lot of scams. Just like in every other area of our lives, where there’s money to be made, there are people willing to take your money before you’ve even had a chance to try.

Fortunately, there are genuine programs and software out there that’s designed to help even the earliest beginners, and that’s exactly what FXBro does. Created by Maksim Konstantinov (Max) and Nina Konstantinova (Ninel), the professional Traders have a combined 15 years’ worth of experience in finance.

An App to Change the Game

Late last year, they came to the realization that there is a gap in the market for genuine financial mobile apps and services that would help inexperienced traders make the right decisions. With the knowledge they have obtained over the years, they are in the perfect position to share their knowledge with the world and create an app that changes the industry.

Currently under development, Max and Ninel plan to launch FXBro in early to mid-October, bringing to the world a Trading Prognosis and Analytics App, for both iOS and Android, as well as an online Trading Academy to teach others how to trade professionally in order to gain financial success.

Now is the Time to Start

It has become easier than ever to take part in stock trading with mobile apps providing access wherever you are, and now is actually the ideal time to get started in trading. With the outbreak of coronavirus, and businesses suffering financially as a result, stock prices are falling relatively drastically.

This may seem a little nerve-wracking to those looking to trade for the first time, but in fact, it means that this is your opportunity to buy higher-quality stocks at much lower prices than before. Buying only a little at any one time allows you to keep track of market changes over a few months, without losing everything. Then, when the prices inevitably pick back up again, you have the opportunity to sell for a much higher price than what you bought the stock for.

Get the Support You Need with FXBro

If this sounds a little intimidating but you are still eager to get involved in stock trading, the new app and online training from FXBro is the answer. FXBro will help you to gain the knowledge needed to be confident in your stock trading decisions and set you towards a life of financial success.

Of course, expert help in making significant financial gains is never free – and you’ve got to put skin (money) in the game if you’re going to fully throw yourself in and learn how to become a successful trader. The app will be launching at a subscription fee of $150 for the analytics tools and other information available on the app, and $800 for the academy where you’ll get support from the experts to help you make the right decisions.

You need to bear in mind that, with an ever-changing market, there is always a high risk in the business of Stock Trading and there is always a chance that you experience financial losses, and it is inevitable that you won’t win every trade.

You should also be aware that FXBro is not an online Forex broker and so they do not offer any money management services. All prognoses or strategies that they provide are simply recommendations based on almost two decades of trading experience.

If you’re looking to get into stock trading, don’t settle for unreliable trading apps and training products, set your sights towards the new products from FXBro to get started on your way to becoming a successful professional stock trader. Head to FXBro.com to get started today.



Media Details

Company Name: Fxbro

Company Mail: Info@fxbro.com

Website: http://www.fxbro.com

