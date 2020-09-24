Hemp, Inc. Announces Launch of New Product Caviar Under King of Hemp® Line

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, has announced the launch of a new cannabidiol (CBD) product called Caviar under the King of Hemp® product line.



Hemp, Inc.’s Caviar, similar to Moon Rocks, is a highly potent and rich tasting smokable product with less than 0.3% THC. It is made from Hemp, Inc.’s high-quality Southern Oregon-grown Bubba Kush hemp flower, which is covered with a THC-Free distillate (with added terpenes or the natural flavor without added terpenes), and then rolled in CBG-rich kief. The product contains over 45% CBD and over 10% CBG.

Many people prefer to smoke their hemp products due to the speed and effectiveness of the delivery system. By entering the body through the respiratory system there is a dramatic increase in bioavailability as compared to oral consumption. It is the fastest way to receive CBD and CBG’s potential calming and pain-relieving benefits.

Dana Dennis, previous Lab Director at Elitextrx, owner of vape pen manufacturer CleanTech, and a U.S. veteran, said, “The taste is excellent, and the satisfaction is instant. There is no faster or longer lasting way to relieve my anxiety and orthopedic pain.”

Consumption methods include but are not limited to mixing the crumbled Caviar product with other smokable products, such as flower or concentrates; vaporizing Caviar in an all ceramic or stainless steel vaporizer to capture the full terpene profile and cannabinoid effects; or using a glass water pipe. While Caviar is not a cannabis product, smoking it the way hash is smoked is recommended to achieve the best results.

“We are proud to bring top-of-the-line CBD and CBG smokable products to market as we further position ourselves on the frontlines of this rapidly expanding market,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. “Caviar exemplifies the variety of ways consumers can enjoy CBD and CBG and reflects our brand vision of providing a superior, royal experience. Caviar is the first of a long line of King of Hemp® products we look forward to rolling out over the coming months.”

Caviar will be launching with King of Hemp® in six different, botanically-sourced, flavors spanning from classic diesel to fruity favorites.

U.S. product sales of CBD in 2019 were about $5 billion, according to a Brightfield report. The latest report states that CBD product sales will amount to $23.7 billion by 2023. CBD products in the value of $620 million were sold in the US in 2018, while 2019 CBD product sales were about $5 billion.

