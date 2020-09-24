Secure 5G Radio Nodes, Power Electronics and Network Connections in Chatsworth Products’ New RMR® Enclosures for Cellular Wireless Technologies

5G Solution Set Supports Required Fronthaul and Backhaul Upgrades, Protects and Secures Equipment in Any Location

/EIN News/ -- AGOURA HILLS, California, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatsworth Products (CPI), a leading global manufacturer and expert in enclosure design for the information and communications technology (ICT) industry, announces the release of indoor- and outdoor-rated RMR® solutions to support and secure next-generation small cell radio nodes, power electronics and network connections.

To realize the full potential of 5G cellular wireless networks, carriers will engage in a significant physical buildout of new microcells, indoor radio nodes and upgrades to distributed antenna and radio systems. Securing network connections, protecting equipment and aesthetic concerns are key considerations in this full-scale buildout.

Understanding the critical need to protect sensitive and expensive 5G equipment, CPI introduces several RMR® Enclosures specifically designed to support 5G applications in indoor and outdoor spaces.

RMR® Enclosures include:

For outdoor applications

RMR Free-Standing Enclosure — Large, outdoor-rated enclosure can be customized (sized and kitted) to secure and cool/heat compute at tower sites.

For indoor applications

RMR Wall-Mount Right Angle —Mounts multiple small cell access points and antennas on the wall. It is ideal for locations where the ceiling is too high or otherwise inaccessible, such as open indoor sports and entertainment venues, airports, courtyard, convention halls, etc.

—Mounts multiple small cell access points and antennas, while minimizing wireless signal loss. The vented door and large aluminum surface area provide effective airflow and are ideal in facilities with suspended ceilings like hospitals, retail stores and office spaces.

“Evolving technologies and advanced equipment are constantly being introduced in the market and it is CPI’s philosophy to keep engineering products that meet the industry’s most pressing demands. This new introduction is specifically valuable because it encompasses a broad range of applications, multiple equipment support options, and the quality and craftsmanship for which CPI is known,” says Sam Rodriguez, CPI Sr. Product Manager of Industrial Solutions.

