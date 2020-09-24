Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Carroll County

September 24, 2020

(WESTMINSTER, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash which occured this morning in Carroll County.

Shortly before 6:45 a.m., troopers from the Westminster Barrack responded to a motor vehicle crash on Maryland Route 97 (Old Washington Road), north of Bartholow Road, in Carroll County, Maryland.

According to a preliminary investigation, Kellen Carnes, 24, of New Windsor, Maryland was driving a 2015 Honda A ord southbound on Route 97 when her vehicle struck a deer in the road, throwing the deer into the northbound lanes. As the deer was airborne, it was struck again by a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by Lindsay Stull, 22, of Sykesville, Maryland. The passenger in the Hyundai Santa Fe, Jason Blair, 42, of Westminster, Maryland, was struck by the deer, causing fatal injuries.

The road was closed from about 6:50 to 9 a.m. following the crash. Westminster Barrack troopers were assisted at the scene by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and the Windfield Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation.

