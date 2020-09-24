Council Accepting Applications For Court of Criminal Appeals Opening in Middle Grand Division

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments is now accepting applications for the Court of Criminal Appeals vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Thomas T. Woodall, effective January 1, 2021.

Any interested applicant must be a licensed attorney who is at least 30 years of age, a resident of the state for five years, and a resident of the Middle Tennessee Grand Division. Applicants must complete the designated application and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by 12:00 p.m. CDT on October 6, 2020. The application is available on the judicial resources page of tncourts.gov, located here: http://tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources

Applicants will be interviewed at a date and time in late October set by the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments. This hearing will be held via video conference using Zoom. The hearing will be livestreamed for public viewing to: www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts. Interested individuals may watch the livestream at the Administrative Office of the Courts, 511 Union Street, Suite 600, Nashville. Council members and applicants will participate via Zoom.

Any interested individuals wanting to watch the livestream at the Administrative Office of the Courts will be permitted access so long as the number of individuals in the physical space does not violate social distancing mandates. Attendees must have a government-issued ID and follow all building mandated COVID-19 protocols for admission to the building.

The meeting will include a public hearing, during which members of the public may express opposition to any applicants. Those who want to attend the hearing remotely via video conferencing to verbally address the Council to express their opposition concerning an applicant must contact Ceesha Lofton at the Administrative Office of the Courts either by email at ceesha.lofton@tncourts.gov or by calling 615-741-2687 by 4:00 p.m. CDT on October 12, 2020, so that the necessary electronic accommodations can be made for participation in the video conference.