WhatJobs partners with NHS to fight Covid-19

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhatJobs.com, a global leader in online job search who has their headquarters in London, England has partnered with the NHS to help fight the second wave of Corona related illness.



At a time when the UK is facing one of its worst recessions in 300 years, with 410,000 confirmed cases and more than 42,000 deaths; support and immediate action is the need of the hour.

WhatJobs has taken the initiative of publishing all of the NHS jobs across its platforms and through their partners' network for free. WhatJobs has currently 750,000 active users in the United Kingdom and 10,000 global customers.

This move will certainly help to address one of the many unprecedented challenges that the NHS is facing due to the second coronavirus outbreak. There is a desperate need for more healthcare professionals in the UK and WhatJobs is trying to help fill any shortfalls across the United Kingdom.

"The NHS is the backbone of this country and we are more than happy to help them with recruiting now and in the future" – said Alex McDowell, Global Traffic & Partnership Manager at WhatJobs.

WhatJobs is a well-known job portal and trusted by thousands of users across the UK. They identified the need to support the healthcare system and make a difference in the battle against COVID-19. The healthcare professionals are at the frontline of this battle and it's our duty to help in any way possible.

It's in a time of global crisis that opportunities are identified to minimise the economic and social impacts.

To find out more about the latest NHS vacancies please visit uk.whatjobs.com/jobs/NHS

