CITY VENTURES DEBUTS NEW HOME COMMUNITY IN RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY ROUND BARN GRAND OPENING THIS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26TH

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ROSA, CA, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Ventures, California’s leading builder of eco-friendly solar all-electric homes, is pleased to announce the upcoming September 26th Grand Opening of its Round Barn new home community. Located less than 55 miles from San Francisco at the gateway to the beautiful Russian River Valley and nestled within the rolling hills of Santa Rosa’s historic Fountaingrove neighborhood, this collection of 237 farmhouse style townhomes offers the perfect combination of location, design, and lifestyle at prices starting in the high $500,000’s. With today’s historically low-interest rates, this translates to a monthly payment that is typically less than comparable rent in most of the Bay Area.

Inspired by the heritage of the local neighborhood with upgraded amenities and cutting-edge energy efficiency technologies, Round Barn offers traditional farmhouse architecture with 3 to 4 bedrooms in 1,735 to 1,925 square feet of living space, and first-floor dens which can be converted into convenient home offices or additional bedrooms.

To take advantage of Sonoma County’s great weather, the new homes also include inviting enclosed porches, courtyards, and second-floor decks, with common area features that include outdoor gathering areas, a large community pool, hot tub, playground area, and quick access to area trails and network of bike paths.

Whether buyers are singles, young couples growing families, or just those looking at the convenience of brand new, well-appointed living spaces coupled with the outdoor access and wide-open space. they’ll certainly benefit from close proximity to both downtown Santa Rosa and the Russian River Valley with its legendary restaurants, award-winning tasting rooms, famous apple orchards, and farm-to-table lifestyle. For families with children, they can attend some of the city’s high-performing public schools, including Santa Rosa High School, former winner of the California Gold Ribbon Award, as well as four other charter schools.

Round Barn offers numerous choices among plans, geographic orientation, interior colors, upgrades, and location within the community that include views of nearby vineyards and rolling hills. For peace of mind, each home is backed by a 1-year fit and finish warranty in addition to a 10-year limited warranty. Instead of worrying about the maintenance and repairs, surprises, or planning renovations associated with an existing home, buyers can instead enjoy the hiking trails, wineries, or river activities in one of California’s most desirable places.

“At Round Barn we designed a beautiful solar all-electric modern farmhouse in an incredible location. We also made sure our floor plans included the flexibility to create a home office or fourth bedroom,” said Phil Kerr, CEO of City Ventures. “During these uncertain times, today’s buyer will appreciate the security of owning their own 3-4 bedroom home at an affordable price. Given today’s historically low-interest rates, this translates to a monthly payment, which may be substantially less than what many are currently paying in rent around the Bay Area.”

Inside the homes, City Ventures has installed an unusually high level of standard amenities, including hand-set tub and shower tile walls, Bosch ENERGY STAR® appliances, energy-saving induction cooktops, a hybrid water heater with heat pump technology, Schlage keyless entries, Internet-connected advanced home technology, the NEST® thermostat for complete home comfort and included solar panels that can be used to charge an electric car in every garage.

If today’s real estate market is any indication of how fast these homes will sell out, buyers should hurry. According to Compass’ most recent Bay Area Market Reports for Sonoma County, there were just 1.1 months’ worth of existing home inventory in July, far below the six-month timeline considered to be neutral between buyers and sellers. This low inventory has in turn put upward pressure on median sales prices, which according to the California Association of Realtors® rose by 9.2 percent countywide between July 2019 and July 2020 for single-family homes and by 9.7 percent for condos and townhomes.

Potential buyers are encouraged to sign up for the Round Barn interest list to remain updated on future releases, and prices. For even more space, City Ventures is offering larger single-family homes with private yards, California rooms, and inspiring views nearby at its Fox Hollow and Reserve communities, which offer 5-6 bedroom homes with up 3,210 square feet of living space starting in the mid $600,000’s.

Model tours are offered daily by appointment beginning Saturday, September 26th and you can also visit from the comfort of your home with a virtual appointment. Contact Dan Musgrove at 707-657-3353 or RoundBarn@CityVentures.com. 208 Semillon Lane, Santa Rosa, CA 95403. For more information, please visit www.RoundBarnNewHomes.com

About City Ventures

City Ventures is a rapidly growing California homebuilder focused on repositioning underutilized real estate into residential housing in supply-constrained coastal urban infill areas, as well as high-demand suburban locations. It focuses on the construction of townhomes, condominiums, lofts, mixed-use, live-work, and single-family detached homes in the Southern and Northern California coastal urban infill neighborhoods. City Ventures is based in San Francisco and Irvine, California, and currently owns and controls over 8,000 lots in California. For more information, please visit www.cityventures.com.

Attachments

Kelly Nguyen City Ventures kelly@cityventures.com