Votes needed to Win a $25,000 Grant to Put Bikes in NYC Schools

All Kids Bike in running for State Farm Neighborhood Assist® grant for NYC Public Schools

/EIN News/ -- New York City, NY, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 3,000 Kindergarteners at more than 6 schools in New York City Public Schools may soon be riding bikes in their kindergarten PE classes.

All Kids Bike® is a national program on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class. They applied for a $25,000 grant opportunity with State Farm Neighborhood Assist® to equip New York City Public Schools with their complete Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Program. If awarded, thousands of kids will learn to ride a bike in school, an opportunity they might not otherwise have.

The Kindergarten PE Program equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride: teacher training and certification, a structured 8-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider® 14x Bikes, Pedal Conversion Kits, fully adjustable helmets, and a five-year support plan. This $25,000 grant would equip more than 6 schools with the complete program, impacting over 3,000 kindergartners.

The State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant opportunity is contingent on votes from the public. Beginning on Wednesday, September 23 at 12:01am ET and ending on Friday, October 2 at 11:59pm ET, you can vote for All Kids Bike here: http://bit.ly/akb-vote You can vote up to 10 times per day per email address. Every vote gets All Kids Bike one step closer to creating happy, healthy kids on two wheels!

To vote for All Kids Bike on behalf of New York City Schools’ Kindergarten PE Programs, please visit: http://bit.ly/akb-vote

About Strider® Education Foundation and All Kids Bike

All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the Strider Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. The Strider Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in 2017. The Strider Education Foundation believes that learning to ride can help everyone lead a happier and healthier life. Through the development of a proven Learn-To-Ride curriculum and donations of the world’s most advanced training bikes, the nonprofit organization makes riding available, safe, easy, and fun for everyone.

Breiane Williams Strider Education Foundation, Inc. (605) 956-3877 BreianeW@AllKidsBike.org