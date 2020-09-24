Fieldpoint Private Named to Barron’s List of Top 100 RIA Firms

Top 100 recognizes independent registered advisory firms for quality and size

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing wealth advisory and private banking boutique serving families and institutions, announced that investment publication Barron’s has named its wealth management unit, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC, to its 2020 list of the top 100 RIA firms in America.



The rankings evaluate U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission-registered independent registered investment advisory firms based on assets, revenue, and quality of practice. Barron’s formula for 2020 was updated to include new metrics covering technology spending, staff diversity and succession planning. According to the publication, its financial advisor rankings began in 2004 to promote the best aspects of the wealth management industry, and represent an effort to help investors find quality investment guidance.

“There are more than 15,000 RIA firms in America,” said Christopher DeLaura, Fieldpoint Private’s Director of Wealth Management and President and CEO of Fieldpoint Private Securities. “To be recognized among the top 100 is a real honor, and a testament to our Advisors, Associates, and all of the people who make this firm special.”

Over the past year two years, Fieldpoint has experienced wealth management revenue growth of more than 50 percent. In 2020 it has welcomed new teams in Orlando and Miami, from Bank of America Private Wealth Management and BNY Mellon Wealth Management, respectively. The firm’s 28 Advisors manage assets under advisement of $4.3 billion and serve clients in 48 states.

About Fieldpoint Private

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Fieldpoint Private ( www.fieldpointprivate.com ) is a boutique financial firm providing the highest degree of personalized, confidential wealth planning and private banking services. Catering to highly successful individuals, families, businesses and institutions, Fieldpoint Private offers a powerful combination of wealth management and strategy, family office, private banking and business banking services addressing every financial need for each of our clients including: wealth transfer advice, tax planning, aggregation and performance reporting, risk management, goals-based investing strategies, sophisticated investment selection, discreet and personalized banking, highly customized credit solutions, custom custody and trust solutions, highly attentive/responsive service and concierge services.

Fieldpoint Private was established in 2008 by 31 Founders with a specific vision and purpose. These extraordinary leaders of industry and community recognized the opportunity to create a financial firm totally attuned to people’s individual circumstances. Our firm is built on a philosophy of exclusive membership and client-centricity. Working with a limited number of relationships gives every person the experience of belonging to an extremely selective group. The result is a new breed of institution established on the basis of personalization, responsiveness, and exclusivity, and an ensured commitment to impeccable service and consistently flawless execution. Our service approach offers a unique client experience custom crafted to each client’s financial needs.

Banking Services: Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust

Registered Investment Advisors: Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC, is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor and Broker Dealer. Member FINRA, SIPC.

