Travel Advisory: RIDOT Removing Lane Split on I-95 South at Exit 19 in Providence

As part of ongoing work on the Eddy Street Bridge at Exit 19 on I-95 South in Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will remove the current lane split on Friday, September 25. In its place, the Department will shift all lanes to the right for approximately seven months.

This traffic pattern change does not affect I-95 North at the Eddy Street Bridge, which also has a lane split with two lanes to the left and one to the right. In mid-October, RIDOT will modify the northbound split to feature one lane to the left and two to the right.

Work on the Eddy Street Bridge is part of the Bridge Group 1 project which includes routine bridge maintenance and rehabilitation of five bridges in the area, two of which will be replaced. The total cost for this project is $19.5 million. It is scheduled for completion in May 2022.

The Bridge Group 1 project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.