Advisory Committee on Rules of Civil Procedure Meeting September 30

VERMONT SUPREME COURT

ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON RULES OF PROBATE PROCEDURE

AGENDA FOR MEETING OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Welcome new members Matthew Getty and Laurie Rowell to the Committee.

1. Approval of draft minutes of the meeting of June 17, 2020, previously distributed.

2. Status of proposed and recommended amendments.

A. Amendments made necessary to conform Probate Rules to the 2020 Vermont Rules on Electronic Filing, promulgated December 10, 2019, effective March 2, 2020, https://www.vermontjudiciary.org/sites/default/files/documents/PROMULGATED%2012-10-19%20VREF%202020.pdf Chairman Kilgore to report on meeting with Justice Dooley, Chair, and Judge Morris, Reporter, Electronic Filing Rules Committee.

B. Issues concerning AO 49 as amended through August 20, 2020. https://www.vermontjudiciary.org/sites/default/files/documents/AO%2049%20-%20Declaration%20of%20Judicial%20Emergency%20and%20Changes%20to%20Court%20Procedures%20with%20amendments%20through%208-20-20_0.pdf Chairman Kilgore to report.

C. Effect of Court’s Long Term Planning Committee: Ramp-up Report, May 13, 2020, https://www.vermontjudiciary.org/about-vermont-judiciary/blueprint-expansion-court-operations Chairman Kilgore to report.

D. Status of amendments to V.R.P.P. 3.1; V.R.P.P. 64, 80.3; 77(e), and new V.R.P.P. 74, 80.9-80.11, promulgated June 12, effective August 13, 2020. https://www.vermontjudiciary.org/attorneys/rules/promulgated Reviewed by Legislative Committee on Judicial Rules, August 3, 2020, without objection. Judge Kilgore to report.

3. V.R.P.P. 17(a). Need for service on interested persons in light of In re Holbrook’s Estate I, 2016 VT 13. See also Id. II, 2017 VT 15. Consideration of Judge Kennedy’s draft amendment of V.R.P.P. 17(a)(1)(A).

4. Elections, V.R.P.P. 13, Form 49, and 14 V.S.A. § 305 and 27 V.S.A. § 105 in light of Act 195 (S.29). Consideration of Professor Wroth’s draft promulgation order incorporating Mr. Gawne’s revised draft of amendments of V.R.P.P. 13.

5. Need for rule implementing 14 V.S.A. § 118 providing for direct reference to the Civil Division of matters involving wills. Professor Wroth to report on action by Civil Rules Committee at its meeting of June 26, 2020.

6. Review and possible comment on policy re destruction of paper filings after entering into Odyssey, 4/7/20. Judge Kilgore to report on Probate Division Oversight Committee’s actions on suggestions for proposed administrative directive.

7. V.R.P.P. 66. Accountings. Judge Kilgore to resent proposed amendments to V.R.P.P. 66, or proposed new rule, based on current N.H. Prob. Div. R. 108-108B.

8. Applicability of V.R.P.AC.R. 7(a)(1)(B) in Probate Division. Mr. Gawne.

9. Change of venue in guardianship cases. .See Judge Kilgore’s e-mail of July 2, 2020.

10. Other business.

11. Dates of next meetings.