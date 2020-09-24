Kreidler hosts Climate Summit 2020, free virtual event open to the public

September 16, 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler is hosting a virtual Climate Summit on Oct. 7, 2020 to highlight the latest science, best practices being deployed in the private sector, and regulatory approaches to combating climate change.

Climate Summit 2020 is half-day event and is free and open to the public.

The keynote speaker is Fawn R. Sharp, president of the Quinault Indian Nation, the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians and the National Congress of American Indians.

President Sharp is also a member of the We Are Still In Leaders Circle, a consortium of leaders who joined forces in June 2017 to support climate action to meet the Paris Agreement. Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee appointed President Sharp to the Carbon Emissions Reduction Task Force in 2014 to help industries transition away from carbon-based energy sources.

The agenda is grouped into themes:

Climate change science and effect: Dr. Amy Snover from the University of Washington Climate Impacts Group and Dr. Gary Geernaert with the U.S. Department of Energy will describe the latest climate science. Honorable Sherry Goodman with the Environmental Change and Security Program and Polar Institute will discuss climate change and security.

Climate change and the private sector: Representatives from Amazon, Microsoft, Zurich Insurance and Sironix Renewables will describe their sustainability efforts and best practices. Kara Hurst with Amazon, Michelle Lancaster with Microsoft and Francis Bouchard with Zurich head their organizations' sustainability efforts. Christoph Krumm is the CEO and founder of Sironix Renewables, which makes sustainable laundry detergent.

Regulatory and policy development: Hear from policymakers U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-6th District, and state Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Kitsap County, will discuss their perspectives on lawmaking and climate change. Hana Vizcarra, staff attorney from Harvard Environmental and Energy Law Program, will discuss developments in financial and environmental regulation.

The summit includes two pre-event speakers:

Climate change in the American mind: Dr. Anthony Leiserowitz, Director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

Managing climate change in investment portfolios: Shivani Patel, associate director of Responsible Investing for RBC Global Asset Management.

Kreidler is a national leader on climate change and its risk to insurance and policyholders. He founded the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ Climate Risk and Resilience Working Group in 2007 and has been the chair since its inception. He joined the Paris Pledge for Action in 2015 and the United Nations Environment’s Sustainable Insurance Forum in 2016. This is Kreidler’s fourth climate summit, bringing together climate scientists, thought leaders, policymakers and the insurance industry.