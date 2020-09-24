Nagindas Khandwala College Mumbai announces Simerjeet Singh as Virtual Keynote Speaker for Kiran 2020
20th Annual Event goes all virtual and aims to ignite and inspire young minds from more than 10 Mumbai based college
I really look forward to hearing Mr. Simerjeet Singh speaking on ‘Leading an Inspired Life.’ He is a very warm and pleasant personality. We are blessed to have him for Kiran 2020.”JALANDHAR, PUNJAB, INDIA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual keynote speaker Simerjeet Singh is scheduled to speak at the Nagindas Khandwala College this Friday, at their prestigious annual inter collegiate event ‘Kiran’. Invited to speak on ‘Leading an Inspired Life’, Simerjeet Singh will be introducing students to what leading an inspired life entails, how one can learn to see inspiration in the mundane and how to consistently remain inspired even during challenging times. Simerjeet Singh will interact with an approximate 1700+ students expected to attend the event via Zoom and YouTube live from his high-tech studio in Jalandhar. This is the first time ever in the history of Nagindas Khandwala’s college that an event of this magnitude will be conducted completely online in a virtual setup and will witness participation from more than ten Mumbai based colleges.
— Dr. Ancy Jose, Principal, Nagindas Khandwala College
This is a special year for the event ‘Kiran’ as 2020 will be marking the 20th year of the popular inter-collegiate event. The event has been previously graced by late former President of India Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Azad and acclaimed motivational speakers such as Mr. Shiv Khera, Shri Gaur Gopal Das and Captain Raghu Raman to name a few.
As a thought leader in the space of leadership, innovation and self-growth, Simerjeet Singh has inspired millions through his keynotes and YouTube channel on the path of leadership. This event will give the students an opportunity to interact with Simerjeet Singh up close and personal, albeit virtually.
Dr. Ancy Jose, Principal of Nagindas Khandwala College, shares her delight in having Simerjeet Singh address her students at the event. “Kiran is conducted by the students of Bachelor of Management Studies of Nagindas Khandwala College, Autonomous, Mumbai. It is the 20th year of Kiran. I really look forward to hearing Mr. Simerjeet Singh speaking on ‘Leading an inspired life.’ He is a very warm and pleasant personality. We are indeed blessed to have him for Kiran 2020.”
About Nagindas Khandwala College:
Nagindas Khandwala College is an award winning autonomous college in Malad, Mumbai and has been providing quality education for the last four decades. Affiliated to, and awarded the Lead College status by the University of Mumbai, the college has been re-accredited by UGC-NAAC with 'A' Grade. The college was established by the visionaries of Malad and Kandivli areas with the dream of providing high standard education and has a rich history through being established as the Malad Kandivli Education Society to becoming an accredited college in July 1983.
About Simerjeet Singh and Cutting Edge Learning Systems:
Simerjeet Singh is an international motivational speaker and mindset coach based out of India. Singh operates under Cutting Edge Learning Systems and has travelled extensively across the globe as a motivational speaker, keynote speaker, youth coach and an impactful influencer. In 2019, Singh was recognized with the prestigious “Global Excellence Award” (GEA) in Motivational Speaking. An unconventional speaker, Singh helps leaders and organizations challenge their beliefs and thrive in a constantly changing era while encouraging others to make bold course corrections in both their personal and professional lives. His presentations cover his personal journey as well as touching on topics such as innovation, leadership, self-growth and youth empowerment. He is currently serving clients virtually from his well-equipped high-tech studio in Jalandhar.
