J. Craig Holding Corp. Directors Adding 10 Million Shares into Newly Named Entity

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- J. Craig Holding Corp., fka Ultra Pure Water Technologies, Inc. (OTC: UPWT), an accelerator and incubator for innovative businesses, intellectual properties and assets, provided an update for its shareholders today as to the current status of Ultra Pure Water Technologies.



As we have previously announced, our directors will be depositing personal assets and it has been decided that they will be merging 10 million shares of J. Craig Holding Corporation into the newly formed One World Universe. This will be the first asset to be transferred into the new entity.

“I am so grateful that One World Universe, Inc. has asked me to be part of this amazing opportunity and will allow me to merge some of my assets into this platform,” stated CFO, Caren Currier. “I will be following my sister’s example in assisting globally with the less fortunate.”

The new entity, One World Universe, Inc. will make, sell and distribute products and services to enhance lives around the world. A business model where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to organizations that assist less fortunate globally.

Recently announced, the proper paperwork has been submitted to all appropriate regulatory bodies to complete the transition. FINRA has responded and requested some additional documentation. We are on track to have the requested documentation resubmitted by the end of the week. The company hopes to be trading under the new corporate name and ticker symbol by the beginning of October, along with additional pooled assets merged into the new entity.

About J. Craig Holding Corp. (OTC: UPWT)

J. Craig Holding Corp. is a California based holding company that focuses on acquisition and support of both distressed and emerging companies within a multitude of industry sectors. The company actively seeks targets in which it can partner with or acquire to accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. For more information visit: www.JCHoldingCorp.com

