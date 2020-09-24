For the 5th Consecutive Year, PLP Logistics Appears on the Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 109 Percent

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLP Logistics is honored to be listed at No. 3440 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.



This year’s appearance elevates PLP to Inc’s Honor Roll; a title only 3% of honorees obtain for the benchmark of being ranked 5 years in a row. PLP appears in the Top 200 for both the State of Georgia and Atlanta Metropolitan Area rankings. Altogether, Atlanta-based recipients account for $7.2B in total revenue, 46,187 jobs added and 131 repeat honorees with an average growth rate of 149%.

“We’re ecstatic to appear on the illustrious Inc. 5000 ranking for the 5th year in a row, ranked alongside some of our most honored and distinguished peers,” says Doug Russ, Managing Partner of PLP Logistics. “We are committed to being examples of integrity and hard work in our decision-making and execution as an organization. Year after year we’re fortunate to work in a thriving industry and alongside a wonderful team, all of whom give their best effort every day to exceed customer expectations and provide the highest quality of service.”

Russ and fellow Managing Partner Josh Harshman launched PLP Logistics in 2011, experiencing continuous growth due to their unwavering practice of developing meaningful, in-depth customer relationships. PLP cultivates a passionate client base, diligently learning its clients’ ins and outs and bringing best practices to shipping customers.

Most recently, PLP is growing the business, adding service offerings including freight bill audit, a uniquely effective carrier RFP process, reporting and technology via their web-based transportation system (TMS) and offering a locked in price point over the lifetime of partnerships.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020.

About PLP Logistics:

PLP is a 3PL logistics business launched in late 2011, and has implemented a business model that provides transportation management services for manufacturers and distributors across multiple industries. Those services simplify and streamline many of the internal logistics processes that bog down operations and distribution, while at the same time reducing their overall shipping costs. PLP’s core business has been procuring, negotiating, and managing less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, but is expanding its full truckload, volume and specialized services.

Contact:

Rylee Powell LeadCoverage rylee@leadcoverage.com



