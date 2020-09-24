ACADEMY AWARD® ACCREDITED MARTHA'S VINEYARD AFRICAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL EXCLUSIVELY PARTNERS WITH FACEBOOK TO PRESENT, FIRST EVER MULTI-CULTURAL VIRTUAL FILM FESTIVAL

In-Person Festival Programming to be Held in Denver, Colorado ----- Film Slate and Programming to be Powered by OWN, HBO, Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, Women's Foundation of Colorado,Warner Media and When We All Vote

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colorado, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Run&Shoot Filmworks, producers of the Academy Award® accredited Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF), announced today in partnership with Facebook, an exclusive, first-ever virtual film festival that will feature original content, immersive panel discussions and the official 2020 MVAAFF film slate. The Festival will be streamed exclusively via Facebook on the MVAAFF page from October 6 – 10, 2020.

In-person screenings, post-screening panel discussions and Festival programming will take place at the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Studio, 119 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO 80205, an African American owned dance studio that has anchored the Denver community for 50 years.

Run&Shoot Filmworks is committed to supporting filmmakers, content creators and artists of color, who are the fabric of the Festival and the industry at large. To that end, R&S Filmworks created a "Social Justice Series," which launched in September 2020 with a screening of one of Lionsgate Films' newest titles: Antebellum, followed by a post-screening talkback with the filmmakers Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. Additionally, "Our Voice, Our Vote!" was a PSA contest opened exclusively to accepted 2020 filmmakers and designed to engage filmmakers by tasking them with creating a PSA that demonstrates positivity, creativity and connectivity around civic engagement through film.

This year's Festival aims to bring original content from amazing storytellers to an audience eager to connect; pushing boundaries is core to the mission of the Festival and connecting with the audience is crucial. This online program is the most recent iteration of that commitment and will highlight specific programming that has a broad impact.

On October 8, filmmaker Dawn Porter, in conjunction with Magnolia Pictures, will share her documentary: John Lewis: Good Trouble, which will be the premiere Facebook screening of the night. The film, centered on civil rights icon, community organizer and Congressman John Lewis, underscores the civic activist who dedicated his life to social and legislative change. The virtual screening will be immediately followed by a conversation with Porter and Floyd Rance, co-founder of Run&Shoot Filmworks, to be streamed live on Facebook. The in-person screening will take place on October 8 at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Studio in Denver, CO.

The Festival will also present Oge Egbuonu's directorial debut: (In)Visible Portraits. The feature documentary, which shatters the too-often invisible “otherizing” of women who identify as African American and reclaims the true narrative as told in their own words, will also have its global premiere on Facebook.

This iteration of the MVAAFF will also feature "Ladies of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" - a conversation hosted by Stephanie Rance, co-founder of Run&Shoot Filmworks. Daphne Maxwell Reid and Karyn Parsons-Rockwell, who starred in NBC's popular sitcom as Vivian Banks and Hilary Banks respectively, will discuss the show's influence and popularity.

HBO MAX will host a live screening experience featuring a pre-recorded panel conversation in support of Charm City Kings. Set on the hard-hitting streets of West Baltimore, this moving drama produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, stars newcomer Jahi Di'Allo Winston and features Teyonah Parris and Meek Mill. The conversation will be centered around those on the ground in West Baltimore who are making change through impactful initiatives. Their work to mitigate the negative stereotypes of the African American community strives to shift the narrative.

The HBO Film Competition, a Festival mainstay, will award a grand prize to one winner for "Best Short,” “Best Feature,” and “Best Documentary.” The competition will be streamed live on Facebook.

“Holidays in October” will close out the Festival with two holiday titles: One Fine Christmas, courtesy of OWN Network and an independent feature film, A New York Christmas Wedding.

“As we work through extremely uncertain times, we will stay connected through film, art and culture. We are indebted to the artists that selflessly bring their storytelling to the forefront and allow us, the ultimate audience, the chance to revel in their creativity," say Floyd and Stephanie Rance, co-founders of Run&Shoot Filmworks. "We are grateful to Facebook for amplifying, without hesitation, the voices of filmmakers of color."

About Run&Shoot Filmworks:

Run&Shoot Filmworks, the producer of the Academy Award® accredited Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) and the Color of Conversation Film Festival (COCFF), is a film production company credited with creating outstanding visual work for several clients, including HBO, Martell Cognac, Reebok, NBC Sports, and Footlocker. For the past 17 years, Run&Shoot Filmworks has produced the MVAAFF and the COCFF with the primary goal of providing a positive environment where filmmakers can share their thoughts, ideas and aspirations (www.MVAAFF.com).

