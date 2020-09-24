Charles Johnson Company Joins the Movement to Build the World’s Safest Food Supply Chain

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles Johnson Company is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, iTrade had previously offered the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier’s, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge to remove all barriers to adoption.



“At Charles Johnson Company, we believe that knowing where your produce comes from and how it’s grown is essential for our consumers to make the best choices for their families. We’ve built our business around the idea of transparency, which is why we are excited to use iTrade’s traceability. Through this free offer, we can grow our business while affirming our commitment to providing safe, fresh, high-quality produce,” comments Shelbey Quintanilla, Operations Manager at Charles Johnson Company.



In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Whether you’re a small, family farm or a large, enterprise operation, we want to make food safety and traceability accessible to everyone. We are happy to have the Charles Johnson Company join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain and grow their business in the process.”

For more than 70 Years, the Charles Johnson Company has been a leader in the field of fresh produce production. Now in its third generation, the Charles Johnson Company continues to grow with the increasing demand for fresh vegetables. Their company is responsible for the harvest and sale of over one thousand acres of yellow, white and red onions from June thru September and roughly 1200 acres of lettuce and cabbage May-July and September-November. In order to accommodate their increasing yields and acreage, they are constantly improving their facilities, harvest equipment, and methods of production to offer their customers the very best produce on the market.

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ for more information about how traceability can help them grow their business.

Contact:

Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com