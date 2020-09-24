Virtual Public Input Meeting available on October 1 to receive public input and comments on proposed improvements to US 83 from Jct ND 5 through Westhope

A Virtual Public Input Meeting will be held on October 1, 2020, on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on October 1. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvement to U.S. Highway 83 from the junction of North Dakota Highway 5 north through the City of Westhope.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Apex Engineering Group. Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by October 16 to Derek Anderson, Apex Engineering Group, 600 South 2nd St - Suite 145, Bismarck, ND 58504 or email at derek.anderson@apexenggroup.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials, please contact Derek Anderson at 701-224-3108 or by email at derek.anderson@apexenggroup.com

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Paula Messmer, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701)328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1‑800‑366-6888.