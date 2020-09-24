DAN LOK EDUCATION, INC. COLLECTS 13 STEVIE AWARDS AT THE 2019 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS®
Dan Lok Education, Inc. won a record-breaking 13 Stevie Awards, besting their mark from previous years.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Vancouver, B.C. – September 24, 2020 – Dan Lok Education, Inc. was named the winner of 5 Gold Stevie Awards, 1 Silver Stevie Award and 7 Bronze Stevie Awards at The 16th Annual International Business Awards® today.
The International Business Awards® are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small - are eligible to participate. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.
More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.
Among Dan Lok Education’s Gold Stevie Awards, the company won in the Company of the Year category for Media & Entertainment, Executive of the Year for both Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations and Internet/News Media, as well as Entrepreneur of the Year for Media & Entertainment, as well as Internet/News Media.
The company took home the Silver Stevie Award in the Company of the Year category for Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations.
Dan Lok Education also collected Bronze Stevie Awards in the categories of Fastest-Growing Company of the Year in the Canada and United States, Maverick of the Year, Marketing Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year in Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations, Communications or PR Campaign of the Year in both Digital Media Relations and Social Media Focused, as well as the award in the Brand & Experiences category in Experiential Event.
Dan Lok Education Inc.’s CEO, Dan Lok, was thrilled with the number of awards the company won and reflected on how far he and the organization have come in the last few years.
“When I look back at when I started, a young Chinese immigrant with nothing but a dream, these awards are proof that anything can be accomplished when you combine a vision with hard work. These awards were a group effort, so I need to thank my team worldwide – from Canada, to the United States, all the way to Asia and Europe – for a tremendous job. Lastly, it is an honor and a privilege to be part of such an esteemed group of companies and executives participating in the International Business Awards® – congratulations to all nominees”, said Lok.
Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
About Dan Lok Education, Inc.
Dan Lok Education, Inc. was founded by Dan Lok, the world’s preeminent online business leader and one of the most followed personal development influencers. Lok boasts over 3 million YouTube subscribers, as well as 1.7 million Instagram followers. He has authored over a dozen books and is a highly sought-after business expert by the media, having appeared on MSNBC, FOX, Forbes, Entrepreneur and Inc. Magazine, among many others. His business empire comprises over a dozen companies, mostly focused on elevating the financial well-being of individuals and businesses worldwide. Lok’s portfolio of companies continues to grow, as he shifts more of his attention to venture capitalism and philanthropic endeavors.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the ‘Stevies’ recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
