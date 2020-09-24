Economic Recovery and the New Job Market – Are You Ready?

Well, the pandemic sure has it’s say on the plummeting stock markets Everybody’s gone digital nowadays

New job matching service, Rookieplay, aims to reimagine the market by matching job-seekers to their dream careers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Economic activity across the globe came to a near standstill when the COVID-19 pandemic hit world markets. As economies sank, layoffs skyrocketed as factories, restaurants, and other businesses had to shut down.

While hiring is substantially down across most job sectors, it’s not all gloom and doom. Job openings for IT specialists, grocery staff, warehouse managers, and public health advisors are on the rise. Demand will also increase for workers in the care economy, education and health sectors based on the new “social normals” dictated by the need for social distancing. All of the mentioned sectors will very likely also present new job opportunities and roles.

The green shoots of revival within economies and especially within the job market are becoming evident. In fact, according to economists at Morgan Stanley, world markets will return to pre-pandemic levels by early next quarter! (Source)

We, at Rookieplay strongly believe that we can contribute to this recovery by connecting the right people with the right kind of jobs.

The Economy will get Back on Track – What About You?

Back in the pre-Covid-19 days, the global markets were performing well with growth. However, when the pandemic hit, one work structure that emerged quickly and strongly was accelerated automation and the adoption of AI as a means of ensuring the safety of both consumers and workers.

Although this can effectively drive economic growth and increase productivity, it will impact the job force. Workers and professionals might consider changing their occupation, job roles or upgrade their skill-sets.

In such a dynamic setting, finding the right kind of work will be as important, if not more, to finding jobs that make you happy. At the end of the day, every single one of us wants not only “better” but the “best!”

Digital Tech is Booming

Videos of “Zoom conference call fails” are all over the internet. And some of them are indeed funny. What this points to simply is that the digital age is on the rise. Right from meetings to hiring – it’s all happening digitally.

Why should this matter to you? Well, it should because businesses across the globe have already made the necessary work-from-home (WFH) adjustments for their office staff in a bid to protect their workers and to control and prevent the further spread of the outbreak. WFH is probably here to stay.

Work and Happiness Quotient

While there are definitely perks to working from home, the home environment can also be extremely stressful. In some ways, even more stressful, than working from an office. Afterall, work is work!

We believe that finding the right job in the right workplace has enormous potential to increase your satisfaction. At Rookieplay we always put your interests first – so when you come to us, our primary focus will be to find you a job role that not only matches your skillset, but also makes you happy.

Rookieplay – Passionate about Building Happy Careers

When you are passionate about work, it will motivate you to push ahead and advance in your career. Success will be yours for the taking.

We can make it happen for you!