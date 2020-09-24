SupplyCore Inc. Awarded $107M INDO-PACOM Contract Award by General Services Administration

The contract provides Logistics Support Services to Japan and Okinawa

/EIN News/ -- Rockford, Illinois, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore, a supply chain management and technology solutions integrator and small business federal defense contractor, was awarded a $107M contract for Logistics Support Services to Japan and Okinawa in the INDO-PACOM region. This contract, awarded by the General Services Administration (GSA), is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods.

Through this contract, SupplyCore’s Base Operations Supply Team will provide logistics support for more than 750 products to locations in the INDO-PACOM region, specifically mainland Japan and Okinawa, and will serve a variety of customers, including the Department of Defense (DoD), Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies.

“SupplyCore is proud to support our troops throughout the world in sustaining readiness,” said Peter Provenzano, President & CEO. “We have supported customers in INDO-PACOM, Japan, for more than 20 years, and appreciate the opportunity to support this GSA contract in that region.”

SupplyCore, a proven supply chain integrator with 33 years of experience managing complex contracts in support of the DoD, GSA, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), Department of State (DoS), the military services, and foreign governments, has optimized its approach to establishing and managing fast, reliable, and cost-effective supply chains. SupplyCore maintains relationships with thousands of suppliers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors around the world to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide. For its work in supporting the Defense industry, SupplyCore has also received awards and recognition, including the distinction as an AbilityOne Program Outstanding Distributor from the U.S. AbilityOne Commission. For more information about SupplyCore’s GSA Solutions, please visit www.supplycore.com/solutions/gsa/.

About SupplyCore Inc.

Founded in 1987, SupplyCore Inc. is a supply chain and technology integrator and small business federal defense contractor providing key support to the U.S. military and its allies. With market segments in Base Operations Supply and domestic and international Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore is driven by its mission to sustain and enhance the physical and human capital of our nation and its allies in times of peace and crisis. Core competencies include global supply chain management and performance-based logistics executed in a variety of environments. Inc. has recognized SupplyCore has one of America’s fastest-growing companies for a total of nine years, including induction into the elite Inc. 500 Hall of Fame. SupplyCore also includes MPOWR®, its software and innovation division. For more information about SupplyCore, visit www.supplycore.com.

