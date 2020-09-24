GLOBALFOUNDRIES Announces New 22FDX+ Platform, Extending FDX Leadership with Specialty Solutions for IoT and 5G Mobility

22FDX+ platform builds upon the success of GF’s industry-leading 22FDX platform, with more than 350 million chips shipped

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the world’s leading specialty foundry, announced today at its Global Technology Conference the next generation of its FDXTM platform, 22FDX+, to meet the ever-growing need for higher performance and ultra-low power requirements of connected devices. GF’s industry-leading 22FDX® (22nm FD-SOI) platform has realized $4.5 billion in design wins, with more than 350 million chips shipped to customers around the world.

GF’s new 22FDX+ builds on the company’s 22FDX platform, offering a broader set of features that provide high performance, ultra-low power, and specialty features and capabilities for the newest generation of designs. The differentiated offering will further empower customers to create chips that are specifically optimized for Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, automotive, and satellite communications applications.

“Dialog creates highly integrated, energy-efficient SoCs and specialty memory devices optimized for connecting the Internet of Things,” said Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog Semiconductor. “GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 22FDX+ platform, with its advanced RF performance, low power capabilities, and comprehensive platform features, is a key enabling technology that allows us to stay at the forefront of our industry for the next generation of these IoT products.”

“We are proud to partner with Dialog, and work together to leverage both companies’ ultra-low power, high performance RF capabilities, and embedded memory to advance the frontier of connectivity into the ever-growing IoT market,” said Mike Hogan, senior vice president and general manager of Automotive, Industrial, and Multi-Market at GF. “The launch of GF’s differentiated 22FDX+ platform will strengthen our collaboration with Dialog, and accelerate the incredible advancements in IoT that are already changing our lives.”

The first specialty solution to be available on GF’s new 22FDX+ platform will be 22FDX RF+. With digital and RF enhancements, the new 22FDX RF+ solution is optimized to boost the performance of front-end-module (FEM) designs. The 22FDX RF+ specialty solution will be available in Q1 2021, and manufactured on GF’s state-of-the-art 300mm production line at Fab 1 in Dresden, Germany.

