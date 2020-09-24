QuantmRE and Revive Join Forces to Offer Debt-Free Financing Solution to Homeowners

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast-growing real estate technology startups QuantmRE and Irvine, CA based Agent Angel, LLC dba Revive have announced a partnership to launch an additional business vertical to Revive’s customers – Revive Home Equity. Adding to their existing ‘Renovate Now – Pay Later’ and ‘Home Trade-In’ businesses, Revive now provides homeowners with access to QuantmRE’s Home Equity Agreements, enabling them to remodel their homes with a cash lump sum from their home equity with no loans, no monthly payments and no added debt.



Today, more than ever, the home is the most important asset for Americans. In times of economic stress, we rely on our home’s equity as a safety net and in good times as our nest egg. Traditionally, getting access to this equity has meant the homeowner has to take on more debt, such as a second mortgage, reverse mortgage or home equity line of credit. By partnering with QuantmRE, Revive is now able to offer an alternative debt-free solution – the Home Equity Agreement. At a time when the home is now also the office, school and restaurant, homeowners can now upgrade their homes without taking on any additional debt.

Matthew Sullivan, CEO and founder of QuantmRE, quickly recognized the value in partnering with Revive’s platform and business model. The QuantmRE team has already helped homeowners access millions of dollars in home equity. Mr. Sullivan reached out to Michael Alladawi, co-founder and CEO of Revive with the shared vision of helping Revive’s network of realtors and homeowners unlock their trapped equity and generate more value in their homes.

“We are excited to work with the team at QuantmRE and offer their debt-free solutions, enabling homeowners to update and improve their most valuable asset with no loans and no monthly payments,” said Michael Alladawi.

QuantmRE has also recently launched a crowdfunding investment campaign on the Republic platform where investors can buy a piece of QuantmRE with as little as $100.

Contact Details

QuantmRE

Matthew Sullivan

info@quantmre.com

Revive

Dalip Jaggi

dalip@iloverevive.com



