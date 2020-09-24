Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Treasurer Magaziner Hires Rosie Hilmer as Communications Director

Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner today announced that Rosie Hilmer will join his staff as Director of Communications, effective November 2, 2020.

"Rosie Hilmer is a talented communications professional with significant government experience," said Treasurer Magaziner. "I'm pleased to welcome her to our team and look forward to working with her."

Ms. Hilmer previously served as Congresswoman Annie Kuster's (NH-02) Communications Director and Senior Advisor, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse's (D-RI) Press Secretary, Senator Barbara Boxer's (D-CA) Campaign Operations Director, and as Hillary Clinton's Michigan Press Secretary in 2016. Most recently, Rosie served as Chief Communications Officer at Freedom For All Americans, an advocacy organization working to pass nationwide nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ Americans.

"In this challenging time, it's more important than ever that Rhode Islanders have leaders at the state level who are committed to fighting for them," said Rosie Hilmer. "Since taking office, General Treasurer Magaziner has helped hundreds of Rhode Island small businesses get loans by moving state cash back home to Rhode Island, led development of the statewide school construction initiative, and delivered strong investment returns for the state retirement system. He's the skilled, steady leader Rhode Islanders deserve in the Treasurer's office, and I'm honored to help continue his work to make life better for every Rhode Island family in my new role as Communications Director."

Hilmer replaces Evan England, who has served as Communications Director and Senior Advisor for the Treasurer since 2016.

"I want to thank Evan for his years of devoted service to the people of Rhode Island through his work in our office, and I wish him the very best in his future endeavors," said Magaziner.

Rosie will begin working in the General Treasurer's office on November 2nd, 2020.

In the interim, all media inquiries for the Treasurer's office should be directed to Randy Rice, Deputy Communications Director. Randy can be reached by phone at (401) 487-3258 or by e-mail at Randall.rice@treasury.ri.gov

# # #

Contact: Randy Rice, Deputy Communications Director (401) 487-3258 | randall.rice@treasury.ri.gov

