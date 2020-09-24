Meeting Notice: Maryland Spay and Neuter Advisory Board to Meet Oct. 9

September 24, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Spay and Neuter Advisory Board will meet Friday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. via teleconference. Agenda items for this meeting include evaluating grant applications and discussing funding recommendations for the FY 2021 Spay and Neuter Grants Program.

For more information on the meeting, please contact Nathaniel Boan at Nathaniel.Boan@Maryland.gov​.

# # #

