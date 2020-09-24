Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Some facilities at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area reopen following derecho

LINN COUNTY, Iowa -- Campgrounds, cabins and shelters are now open at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area following the derecho in early August. The trails and the beach remain closed as well as the lodge as DNR staff continue to work diligently to clean up damage left behind by August’s derecho.

Lake Macbride State Park (JOHNSON COUNTY) is partially open at this time with the shelters and boat ramps accessible. The campgrounds and lodge will remain closed until further notice. Contractors are scheduled to remove large hanging tree limbs that pose a serious danger to visitors in the park. Those areas of the park remain closed off to any visitors.

Palisades-Kepler State Park (LINN COUNTY) remains closed until further notice.

The DNR will directly contact anyone with reservations that are impacted by the closure of these parks.

DNR staff continue to clear damage and make necessary repairs following the major storm and will provide updates when they become available.

For the latest on any park closures and alerts, visit: https://www.iowadnr.gov/Places-to-Go/State-Parks/Alerts-and-Closures.

