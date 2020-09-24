Rephrase.ai Raises $1.5 Million in Seed Funding to Build its AI-Powered Synthetic Media Production Platform

Rephrase.ai aims to simplify personalization in sales and marketing video creation at scale for B2B SaaS enterprises and digital marketing agencies; envisions transforming how enterprises create and access video content in the future

/EIN News/ -- BANGALORE, India, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rephrase.ai , a synthetic media production platform, launched today with US $1.5 million in seed funding, led by LightSpeed Ventures and AV8 Ventures. Born out of Techstars 2019, Rephrase.ai intends to use the capital to scale its AI-powered video personalization platform, strengthen its commercial presence in North America and expand its engineering and research teams.



Rephrase.ai makes the creation of personalized videos as simple as writing a text email. The company’s generative AI platform enables brand ambassadors to address every customer individually with video content that builds trust and loyalty at scale. The Rephrase.ai engine can generate millions of personalized videos without the production cost and effort of doing it manually in a studio. This level of personalization is impossible with traditional video production methods. Check out this video to see how it works.

The core principles behind the AI video platform are facial reenactment and lip synchronization technologies that predict lip movements, facial expressions and head movements. Rephrase.ai is solving a problem as fundamental as automating the video shoot process itself.

The company is already seeing demand from digital marketing agencies and B2B SaaS enterprises for the creation of sales and marketing video content across multiple industries including automotive, ecommerce, entertainment, financial services and real estate.

“Our goal at Rephrase.ai is to reimagine how we communicate to better match our visual culture,” said Ashray Malhotra, CEO of Rephrase.ai. “Now, enterprises can create high-quality video content for targeted sales and marketing initiatives while saving time and money. This technology will change the way we think about video production, both for business communication today and filmmaking in the future.”

Synthetic Media Production is Democratizing Video

Rephrase.ai’s growth comes at a time where many industries are looking for automated and scalable video solutions to enhance business functions, especially sales and marketing. The coronavirus pandemic has put traditional video production on hold, with no clear end in sight, and in-person meetings have become challenging.

Synthetic media is an emerging industry, but the current climate lends itself to a surge in demand for this technology. Not only does it solve the pain point of reduced face-to-face interactions and limited opportunities for production shoots, but it addresses a larger societal trend: people prefer to watch content rather than read it. Ultimately, Rephrase.ai will unlock a new era of creativity by making it possible for anyone to create high-quality videos — and eventually, films — leveling the playing field by removing the prohibitive time and cost commitments of traditional productions.

“Personalization is a huge lever to unlock ROI especially in sales and marketing where a white-glove personalized experience really makes a difference in engagement and outcomes,” said Hemant Mohapatra, Partner at Lightspeed India Partners. “We are already seeing companies run video-based marketing campaigns that see click-through rates of 4x over other personalized emails, but these videos are recorded individually, are expensive and unscalable. Rephrase.ai’s platform allows companies to create millions of personalized videos using real models with just text as input,” he continued. “The Rephrase.ai team is one of the most technically and creatively savvy teams out there with prior experiences at Google, Facebook, Samsung and MIT media labs, and we are very excited to go on this ambitious journey with them!”



About Rephrase.ai

Rephrase.ai is an AI-powered synthetic media production platform and deep learning startup. Using its generative AI platform, Rephrase.ai helps enterprises create personalized, customizable video content for sales and marketing. Rephrase.ai is a Techstars company based in Bangalore, India, and is backed with $1.5 million in funding from Lightspeed Ventures and AV8 Ventures.

