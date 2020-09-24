Intrado Life & Safety Announces Live Virtual Public Safety Event: 911 Live | The Frontline

/EIN News/ -- Event to be held October 6-7, 2020, featuring panel discussions, use cases, and live Q&A with several renowned public safety industry experts



OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, will host a two-day virtual event for the public safety community that will explore the emerging technologies and trends impacting the future of emergency communications. This is a free event open to anyone interested in public safety.

911 Live | The Frontline features a wide variety of thought leaders and stakeholders within the public safety and emergency communications space. Technology partners, government agencies, and industry associations scheduled to present include: Intrado, ADT, Microsoft, RapidSOS, and the National Emergency Number Association (NENA). Non-profits and public safety entities including Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety, North Dakota Association of Counties, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Management, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, and North Central Texas Emergency Communications (NCT9-1-1) will also participate.

Topics span the gamut of emergency communications’ concerns including Next Generation 911 (NG911) issues, artificial intelligence (AI) in emergency communications, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud-based operations, standards compliance, and more.

The virtual event will be broadcast using Intrado Studio, allowing attendees to engage in expert-led, hands-on sessions including:

Real World 911: Facing the Challenges to Gain New Benefits – Learn and discuss the benefits of sweeping innovations driving the future of emergency communications

Empowering PSAPs and Supporting Agencies with Lifesaving Data – A thought-provoking panel discussing the progressive data and technology policies in public safety

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Deliver Safer Outcomes – Understand how PSAPs can meet the ever-evolving needs of communities with AI and machine learning

911 Revolution: Technology & The Future of 911 – 911 experts will explore how technologies are driving change in public safety and emergency communications

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image below:

“911 Live highlights Intrado’s commitment to help the public safety community transform PSAP operations and the entire 911 response continuum through data-driven solutions,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado Life & Safety. “This inaugural event is an excellent opportunity to hear from a wide variety of experts about the technologies shaping the future of 911. Discussions will include common myths and concerns about future emergency communication technologies and insightful conversations about how the 911 community can embrace digital advances.”

Register today to reserve your virtual seat at: https://l.intrado.com/911-live/.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

