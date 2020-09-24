Verve Industrial Executives to Present at Several Major Industrial Cyber Security Events in Fall 2020

Director of Cyber Security Insights Ron Brash to Present at SANS Oil & Gas Cybersecurity Summit 2020; CEO John Livingston to Speak at ManuSec USA; and VP of Solutions Rick Kaun to Talk at ISA Automation Expo & Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial control systems management and cyber security provider Verve Industrial Protection today announced that company executives, including CEO John Livingston, VP of Solutions Rick Kaun, and Director of Cyber Security Insights Ron Brash, will present at several virtual industrial cyber security conferences this October and November.



Details and links to Verve Industrial’s speaking tracks at upcoming events follow:

SANS Oil & Gas Cybersecurity Summit 2020 – October 2-10, 2020

Summary: This annual summit brings leading experts together to discuss industry trends, recent attacks, current threats, best practices, opportunities, and more. Tune in online on Friday, October 2 at 10:00 a.m. CDT to hear Ron Brash present, “Raiders of the Lost RTUs, Meters and Valves.” With thousands of existing deployments, RTUs, meters, and valves are often forgotten. Whether for cyber security or just inventory management due to disinvestment, Ron will explain how an effective resource-friendly method is absolutely required to manage these types of systems.

ManuSec USA – October 13-14, 2020

Summary: An intimate and exclusive platform, ManuSec offers an opportunity for IT and OT security leaders from America’s manufacturing industry to exchange in-depth cyber security knowledge, build cross-departmental partnerships, and participate in discussions shaping American manufacturers’ 2020 cyber security landscape and beyond. Join CEO John Livingston online on Wednesday, October 14 from 1:50-2:10 p.m. CDT as he presents, “Why an OT Systems Management Platform Approach is Critical for Converged IT-OT Security.” John will review what Verve Industrial has learned in its 25+ years of experience in designing and protecting industrial control systems. In addition, John will walk attendees through the platform approach Verve Industrial has been using with manufacturing and critical infrastructure organizations for over a decade to ensure safe OT systems management.

ISA Automation Expo & Conference (AEC) – October 28, 2020

Summary: Every two years, AEC welcomes automation, instrumentation, and control systems professionals from a diverse range of global industries to examine the current OT cyber security landscape. With AEC going virtual this year, VP of Solutions Rick Kaun will be online Wednesday, October 28 at 10:35 a.m. MDT to present, “Automated & Real-Time Vulnerability Management in OT Environments.” Rick will provide insight into Verve Industrial’s “Think Global; Act Local” approach, explore a real-world case study example, and offer suggestions for adopting the framework.

Cyber Senate Industrial Control Cybersecurity Europe – November 3-4, 2020

Summary: Now in its seventh year, Cyber Senate’s annual conference brings together world-class asset owners and subject matter experts to address the evolving threats to operational technology in the industrial sector. Join VP of Solutions Rick Kaun online on Tuesday, November 3 from 10:05-10:40 a.m. EDT for his presentation, “The Evolution of OT Systems Management.” He will discuss the natural progression of OTSM – from basic asset inventory to comprehensive data for effective lifecycle management, risk reduction, and contextual risk thresholds.

About Verve Industrial Protection

Verve Industrial Protection has helped ensure reliable and secure industrial control systems for 25 years. Its principal offering, the Verve Security Center, is a unique, vendor-agnostic OT endpoint management platform that provides IT-OT asset inventory, vulnerability management, and the ability to remediate threats and vulnerabilities from its orchestration platform. Verve Industrial’s Design-4-Defense professional services support clients in ensuring their OT environments are designed and operated in a secure manner. To learn more about Verve Industrial, please visit www.verveindustrial.com.

