Qgiv Reaches $2 Billion in Funds Raised by Nonprofits

Donations made through Qgiv’s suite of fundraising tools reach a record high, indicating the continued growth of the company and an increasing usage of digital tools within the nonprofit sphere.

/EIN News/ -- Lakeland, FLA., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, enters its fourth quarter having reached a new fundraising milestone—the company’s nonprofit clients have collectively raised over $2 billion. Just over 15 million donations have been made through Qgiv’s suite of digital fundraising tools, representing causes spanning the globe and initiatives promoted by over 5,000 nonprofits ranging from local animal shelters to national youth development organizations.

“COVID-19 has presented unprecedented challenges for nonprofits, and in many ways, nonprofits are relying on digital fundraising tools and the generosity of their donors now more than ever before,” said Todd Baylis, CEO and Co-Founder of Qgiv, Inc. “This $2 billion milestone isn’t just a company celebration—it’s a celebration of the spirit of giving which has continued to thrive during these difficult times.”

Since Qgiv’s founding in 2007, the Central Florida company has grown into a leading fundraising software provider, serving over 5,000 nonprofits throughout the U.S. and Canada, including some of the most notable nonprofits in North America—Junior Achievement, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Boys and Girls Clubs.

The achievement of $2 billion raised comes after a record year of product launches and growth for the company. In 2019, Qgiv launched Mobile Suite (a text fundraising and outbound messaging package), unveiled their new auction and event management platform, and released an integration with Facebook Fundraisers. Early in 2020 Qgiv announced its acquisition of Acceptiva, a digital fundraising platform that provides nonprofits the ability to accept and process online payments and donations.

To learn more about Qgiv and the organizations it serves, visit www.qgiv.com/about.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL they currently serve more than 5,000 nonprofit and faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. No long-term contract pricing, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about Qgiv, their new auctions tools, and the rest of the Qgiv platform, visit them online or request a demo tailored to your organization's needs at https://www.qgiv.com.

###

Melaina Chromy Qgiv melaina.chromy@qgiv.com