Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $335 Million in Infrastructure Grants to Americas Airports

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary ofTransportation Elaine L. Chao announced todaythat the Trump Administration will award$335 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through theFederal AviationAdministration(FAA) to 80 airports in 25 states.

Airport infrastructure projects funded by this $335 million in federal funding will advance safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide other economic benefits for local communities, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.

The total includes $300 million from theAirport Improvement Program(AIP) and $35 million inCoronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Actgrants to equal a 100 percentfederal share.

These 61 AIP grants will allow airports around the country to begin and complete projects that are vital to the safe and efficient operation of our nations airports, said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Thegrants will be used for a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects.Theprojects include purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing runways and taxiways, repairing runways and taxiways, installingaircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies, and installing airport perimeter fencing.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration has delivered $14.5 billion to Americas airports to improve infrastructure and safety. Additionally, this year the Administration has delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to Americas airports under the CARES Act to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.