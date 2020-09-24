Larry Greene & Kings Bay Fishing Access Areas Closed for Repairs

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Larry Greene and Kings Bay Fishing Access Area on Lake Champlain will be closed for repairs in early October.

The boat ramp at the Larry Greene site in West Swanton has a small gravel berm near the end of the ramp which can become problematic for boaters during low water levels. The work will entail the installation of a silt curtain and removal of the berm. The ramp is scheduled to be closed starting on Monday, October 5. The closure should last three or four days and will be ready for the opening of the waterfowl season, which begins on October 10 in the Lake Champlain zone.

The Kings Bay site in Alburgh will be closed following the completion of the work at the Larry Greene access. This work will last five to seven days and will involve a similar process to remove accumulated silt on the ramp.

Boaters and anglers are asked to use the Stephensen’s Point ramp in North Hero or the Dillenbeck Bay ramp in Alburgh during the closures.

For more information, please call F&W Lands and Facilities Administrator Mike Wichrowski at 802-917-1347.