WRAP TECHNOLOGIES Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (“Wrap” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WRTC) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



Wrap investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s common stock between July 31, 2020 and September 23, 2020 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), and suffered losses greater than $ 50,000 are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, kcauley@kehoelawfirm.com, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Wrap. According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, the Wrap Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and (2) as a result, the Wrap Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. Investors were damaged, according to the class action lawsuit, when the true details entered the market.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

