Robert J. Makheja Named Finalist on FedScoop 50 Awards

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MFGS, Inc., the Master Supplier for Micro Focus Government Solutions, announced today that FedScoop has named President & CEO, Robert J. Makheja, as a finalist to its 2020 FedScoop 50 awards for Industry Leadership. Each year, the FedScoop 50 Awards honor the best and the brightest who make the federal government more efficient and effective. These awards allow us to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our peers and acknowledge their tireless efforts to make a positive impact in the government community and in public service.



Robert Makheja is a visionary leader and successful transformational entrepreneur whose experience spans across numerous industry endeavors, as well as being a leader in successful mergers and acquisitions among the largest Fortune 50 companies. Robert’s dedication to supporting government agencies has been evident throughout his career, and this year is no exception. When faced with a global pandemic, Robert led MFGS, Inc. to respond quickly by providing information, solutions and support not only to government customers but to the community at large. In a time of unprecedented uncertainty, Robert was unwavering in his focus on ensuring security and continuity for every agency we support.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the industry on a list amongst so many incredible leaders,” said Makheja. “MFGS, Inc. has been a force in the industry since its inception, and I am proud to be a part of a team that thrives through challenges and continues to be successful in every aspect.”

The complete list of 2020 FedScoop 50 finalists is available online at www.fedscoop.com/fedscoop50.

About MFGS, Inc.

MFGS, Inc. is a Master Supplier of Micro Focus’ best-in-class portfolio of enterprise-grade scalable software solutions to the U.S. Government, its partners, and system integrators. We are an independent, 100% U.S.-based, employed, and owned company. MFGS, Inc. is customer-centric, government compliant, and purpose built to fulfill, support and deliver Micro Focus government solutions to the U.S. Federal Government in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, hybrid Cloud, DevSecOps or other mission-critical IT challenges.

Contact:

Elizabeth Hellman

(571) 781-8208

Elizabeth.Hellman@mfgsinc.com

About FedScoop

FedScoop is the leading tech media brand in the federal government market. Built on a foundation of award winning journalism, we’ve grown to become this community’s platform for education and collaboration with our website, newsletter and events. FedScoop gathers top leaders from the White House, federal agencies, academia and the tech industry to discuss ways technology can improve government and identify ways to achieve common goals.